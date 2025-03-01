Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Day 2 NFL Combine Recap: 40-Yard Times, Quotes

The Texas Longhorns are looking to take over the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (DB04) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (DB04) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are well represented at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this year, and some of the team's biggest former stars got their chance to shine during Friday's festivities.

Here's a look at some quotes and 40-yard dash times from the Longhorns that participated on Friday:

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (DB04) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Jahdae Barron, Cornerback

Potentially the second cornerback off the board in the draft after Travis Hunter, Barron might have boosted his stock with an impressive 4.39 finish in the 40-yard dash.

"I always believed my NFL dream was in reach," Barron said. "I always had faith in that, and I always put my faith in God, so I just knew I had to do my part, obviously, working. Over the years, I grew to be a mature person on and off the field and it allowed me to be here today."

Andrew Mukuba, Safety

Mukuba continued to rise up draft boards during the season due to his hard-hitting ability and ball-hawking skills on the back end. He showed off his speed as well in front of scouts at the Combine, finishing with a 4.45.

"I'm hoping to prove that to myself really, but also prove to everybody that I'm the best safety in this draft for sure," Mukuba told reporters. "I know guys come up here and say that, but I actually believe it and mean it."

Gunnar Helm, Tight End

Helm wasn't the fastest among the tight ends but still manged to finish with a 4.84 40-yard dash, a respectable number for tight ends.

On Texas quarterback Arch Manning:

"To be honest with you, I think he is going to live up to the hype, absolutely," Helm said. "Arch is one of my good buddies off the field. His whole life has been football."

