Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit With SMU Mustangs
AUSTIN -- One of Texas Longhorns football's three 2026 commits is set to take an in-state official visit this spring.
Texas three-star wide receiver commit Chris Stewart announced on X that's he locked in an official visit with the SMU Mustangs starting on May 2.
Stewart originally committed to the Longhorns on June 25 but is still hearing what Southern Methodist has to say. He has received offers from programs like Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, Arizona State, Miami, Colorado and many more.
He attended both Texas and Texas A&M's camps over the summer before committing to Texas a few days later.
Stewart is currently a part of a Texas '26 class that only features three commitments, including himself. The other two are four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star offensive tackle Max Wright.
Last season, Stewart finished with 60 catches for 922 yards and 15 touchdowns after he put up 35 catches for 654 yards and 10 touchdowns the year prior in 2023.
After earning a spot in the inaugral 12-team College Football Playoff, the Mustangs have a ton of momentum headed into 2025 under head coach Rhett Lashlee. SMU finished the 2024 season with an 11-3 record and a 38-10 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first round of the CFP.
Things are trending up in Dallas, and it seems as if recruits are recognizing it.
Time will tell if the Mustangs can do something that would impact Stewart's decision to potentially flip. Texas will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
