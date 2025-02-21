Texas Longhorns Freshman Michael Terry III Reacts to Spring Game News
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns fans will have to wait until August to get their first full look at the 2025 team.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on the Up & Adams show Thursday that the Longhorns won't have a spring game this year, meaning the first time fans will get to see the 2025 'Horns will be in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
“No, we’re not going to have a spring game,” Sarkisian said. “A couple of reasons why. Over the last two years, we’ve played 30 games. That’s a lot for college football. Fourteen two years ago, 16 this year. I just mentioned, we’ve had 25 guys get invited to the NFL Combine the last two years, so we have a lot of young players on our roster. We have 21 mid-year high school kids that just showed up."
Freshman five-star Michael Terry III reacted to the news on X, saying he was somewhat disappointed but understood the decision. It's clear Terry III is ready to compete as he heads into his first season playing college football.
"I was looking forward to it but coach knows best," Terry III tweeted.
A product of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, it's still uncertain which position Terry III will focus on next season but there's no doubt he brings tons of ability regardless of where he's at.
He committed and signed with Texas on Feb. 4 after having a spotlight follow him during the recruiting process.
“Texas is never a dull moment,” Terry told On3's Steve Wiltfong.“Going over things with Coach (Tashard Choice). Watching the practice seeing my ex-high school teammates. And showing me how they work and evaluate the news guys explaining what they looking for and what they would look to get from me all was a good takeaways and help me understand exactly what I’ll be doing and how I’ll handle working with different position coaches on getting development for multiple positions."
Terry III will look to make his college debut on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
