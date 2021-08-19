Texas DC Kwiatkowski "Fired Up" For New Look In 2021

New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is ready to take on the Big 12

Pete Kwiatkowski might never admit it, but he's a native Texan who never spent time in the Lone Star State.

A lifelong Notre Dame fan, he became entrenched with Texas during the 1977 Cotton Bowl when the Longhorns took on the Fighting Irish. He remembers watching Earl Campbell tear up the field with the Houston Oilers, "taking the soul" of Isaiah Roberts on Monday Night Football.

Kwiatkowski, 54, said the timing was right for him to leave Washington and head to Texas. As someone who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, the new defensive coordinator still is adjusting to heat.

“Never thought I would sweat as much as I do,” Kwiatkowski said Wednesday. “Never been a big sweater. But I do now.”

Kwiatkowski is new to the Forty Aces, but his success is well known among Steve Sarkisian and the new staff. Spending 14 seasons under Chris Peterson, he helped Boise State become a power program starting off with the 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory.

He also helped Washington become the second Pac 12 team to reach the College Football Playoff.

Now, it's a new challenge for Kwiatkowski. Already adjusting to recruiting in Texas, his job now will be to keep talent in the state instead of getting them to leave.

"I've always had a curiosity," Kwiatkowski said. "So, when Sark called, it was time to make that move."

The Longhorns are looking for consistency on defense. This will be the third defensive coordinator in three seasons, as Todd Orlando is now at USC. Chris Ash wasn't retained by Sarkisian.

With a new coordinator comes a new formation, a simple change for the Longhorns once more. Orlando ran a base 3-4 approach. Ash moved back to a 4-3. Kwiatkowski brings a standard 4-2-5 scheme, empathizing the need of secondary in coverage.

He'll be tasked with fixing the seventh-ranked defense last season in Big 12. Texas allowed an average of 28.7 points per game. Kwiatkowski wants to keep it under three touchdowns moving forward.

“Our goal is to hold the offense to under 20 points,” Kwiatkowski said. “That’s our goal. It might be a high goal, but that’s our goal.”

There are several names that should provide stability in that aspect. DeMarvion Overshown returns as the leading tackler at linebacker. Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo bolster the front line. In the secondary, both BJ Foster and D'Shawn Jamison add experience, as does Anthony Cook.

Is that enough for Kwiatkowski to slow down high-tempo Big 12 offenses? It could be, but it's not like he hasn't been in this situation before. During his time with the Huskies, “Kwiatkowski game planned for Mike Leach's air raid offense at Washington State in The Apple Cup.

He went 6-0 against the Cougars. Spread offense or not, this isn't Kwiatkowski's first rodeo defending the pass.

“We dropped eight a lot, kept the ball in front of us,” Kwiatkowski said. “Mixed coverages to try and confuse the quarterback. Did a really good job of getting pressure on the quarterback with three rushers, which a lot of that was attributed to the coverage changeups. We just were not going to let them get chunk yards and big plays, we made them earn it.”

The Longhorns begin the season with Louisiana, a team that finished 23rd in points per game. A week later, they take on Arkansas in Fayetteville. Three weeks later comes TCU followed by Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma.

The first year for Kwiatkowski isn't going to be a breeze, but maybe that's fine? It can't be any worse than last fall, could it?

Players notice Kwiatkowski's no-nonsense approach in practice. Coburn, who spoke last week after practice, called him "quiet" and told reporters that he can't describe him as a person.

"He just loves the game of football," Coburn said. "Outside of that, I do not know."

It's always the quiet ones that do the most damages. Those who remain silent must also be watched with both eyes.

Kwiatkowski says he's not much of a screamer when a player makes a mistake. Instead, he simply demands effort. Those who give it their all will remain on the field

Those who don't care hit the bench. It's one of the keys Kwiatkowski is looking for come September 4.

Said Kwiatkowski: "Guys make mistakes, you coach them up and if they keep making mistakes over and over again, that’s when we tend to have issues."

