Texas Longhorns Dealing With Another Injury During Fall Camp
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The Texas Longhorns began fall camp with no almost no major injuries to report across the roster after dealing with multiple ailment during the spring.
That all changed when Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby picked up a bone bruise in his knee during a recent practice, putting his availability for the season opener in jeopardy.
Goosby was sidelined during the team's latest practice, but fortunately for Texas, the injury was not as serious as it could have been. However, there's another projected starter on the offensive line that is also sitting out due to an undisclosed, but minor injury.
Texas OL Laurence Seymore Sidelined With Minor Injury
While meeting with the media on Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymore had an "injury hiccup" during the team's first scrimmage, which allowed Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski to get extended reps at left guard with the first-team offense.
"Laurence Seymore had had a little bit of a injury hiccup, nothing long-term, but he only got a chance to play 11 plays of real live football, so Dylan Sikorski got a lot more reps, and he showed a lot of progress there," Sarkisian said.
At the time of Sarkisian's comments, it wasn't clear what Seymore's injury was and if it was going to cause him to miss any practice. However, he joined Goosby as another Texas starter that was sidelined during Tuesday's practice.
What Texas O-Line Looked Like Without Trevor Goosby, Laurence Seymore
According to reports from OrangeBloods, the Longhorns had a new-look starting offensive line during Tuesday's practice with both Goosby and Seymore out.
Here is what the new unit up front looked like:
- LT Andre Cojoe
- LG Dylan Sikorski
- C Connor Robertson
- RG Brandon Baker
- RT Melvin Siani
The Texas coaching staff prioritized both starters and depth pieces on the offensive line in the portal, and it's already paying off before the season opener.
Sikorski is now getting extended reps with the first-team offense, something that could pay major dividends during the season if he ever needs to step into the starting lineup due to injury. It will be a much smoother transition than if he had spent all of his time in fall camp with the second string.
Based on Sarkisian's comments about Seymore, it doesn't appear he's in danger of missing the opener against Texas State but only time will tell.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7