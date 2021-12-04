Top Texas Linebacker To Return in 2022

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown showed time and time again he might be the most consistent player on the Longhorns defense. He will have a chance to prove it one more time in 2022.

Overshown announced on Twitter he would take use of his final year of eligibility to return to the Forty Acres next season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players were granted an extra year by the NCAA.

The fourth-year linebacker played in 11 games under first-year defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Overshown led Texas (5-7) in tackles (74) and was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (5.5). He also recorded two sacks.

Overshown did not play in the season finale victory over Kansas State due to a foot injury. He also missed time against West Virginia and Oklahoma State due to lingering injuries.

A semifinalist for the Butkus Award, Overshown gives Texas a presence at linebacker. Texas struggled finding consistent play at the second level due to injuries and lack of production from fellow linebacker Luke Brockermeyer.

Brockermeyer also did not play in the season finale and is expected to miss most of the spring. Per reports, the junior suffered a torn ACL in practice ahead of the Kansas State game.

Sophomore linebacker Jaylan Ford is expected to see his role grow after emerging late in the season. He started in place of Overshown in the win over the Wildcats, recording six tackles. Fellow linebacker David Gbenda led the team with seven in place of Brockermeyer.

Gbenda and Ford both impressed during spring ball, but Sarkisian praised Brockermeyer for his IQ and growth over the summer, naming him the starter for Week 1. It is expected that Texas will also look to the transfer portal for depth at the position.

For his career, Overshown recorded 153 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Texas will not play in a bowl game.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.