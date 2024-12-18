NFL Insider Shares Positive Injury Update on Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's season with the Dallas Cowboys has came to an end earlier this month after he suffered a devastating knee injury on Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
The injury occurred with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter when he attempted to make a tackle. He was then immediately helped to the locker room for further examination.
It was later determined that Overshown had suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee, leaving many to feart that he would be lost for not just the rest of this season, but for the entire 2025 season as well.
However, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, that many not necessarily be the case, and there is a chance that he could possibly return as early as the midway point of the 2025 season.
"Cowboys standout LB DeMarvion Overshown underwent successful knee surgery with Dr. ElAttrache, and there’s hope he could return by mid-to-late next season," Schultz said on X. "A far more optimistic timeline than initially expected after the diagnosis."
This is the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year. He was also the second former Longhorn to suffer a season-ending injury that week after running back Jonathon Brooks re-tore his ACL the day before.
A fan favorite with the Longhorns during his time on the 40 Acres, Overshown had quickly become the same with the Cowboys this season and had been making a serious impact on the field.
Overshown ends the season making 90 total tackles and five sacks. He also returned his one interception for a touchdown.
