NFL Insider Shares Positive Injury Update on Dallas Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown

There is reportedly a chance that former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could return to the field sooner than expected following his devastating knee injury.

Matt Galatzan

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) is helped off the field after an injury in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) is helped off the field after an injury in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's season with the Dallas Cowboys has came to an end earlier this month after he suffered a devastating knee injury on Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury occurred with 12:49 left in the fourth quarter when he attempted to make a tackle. He was then immediately helped to the locker room for further examination.

It was later determined that Overshown had suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee, leaving many to feart that he would be lost for not just the rest of this season, but for the entire 2025 season as well.

However, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, that many not necessarily be the case, and there is a chance that he could possibly return as early as the midway point of the 2025 season.

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) lays injured around teammates during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Cowboys standout LB DeMarvion Overshown underwent successful knee surgery with Dr. ElAttrache, and there’s hope he could return by mid-to-late next season," Schultz said on X. "A far more optimistic timeline than initially expected after the diagnosis."

This is the second season-ending injury in as many seasons for Overshown, after tearing his ACL in the preseason last year. He was also the second former Longhorn to suffer a season-ending injury that week after running back Jonathon Brooks re-tore his ACL the day before.

A fan favorite with the Longhorns during his time on the 40 Acres, Overshown had quickly become the same with the Cowboys this season and had been making a serious impact on the field.

Overshown ends the season making 90 total tackles and five sacks. He also returned his one interception for a touchdown.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

