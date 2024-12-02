Longhorns in the NFL: Bijan Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown highlight Texas Exes in Week 13
It was a great week for the Texas Longhorns football program.
First, a win against their rival Texas A&M after a long 13-year wait to play against them, and second, lots of former players in the NFL had themselves a productive week.
DeMarvion Overshown had his best of the season, and possibly so did Bijan Robinson, but there was also so much more to highlight, so here are the top players from Texas in the NFL in Week 13.
LB DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboys:
Overshown just keeps getting better for Dallas as the season goes. This week against the New York Giants, Overshown feasted with a 23-yard pick-six that he batted into the air and caught himself to take it all the way.
This was his first career interception. The last time he had an interception in a football game was in 2020 with Texas. He also added nine tackles (five solo), a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.
The Cowboys win 27-20 and move to 5-7 behind the great performance from Overshown.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs:
Worthy had a career-high in receptions (5) in the 19-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 54 yards were also the third-highest this season for Worthy as the Chiefs continued their dominance and moved to 11-1.
S DeShon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers:
Elliott led the Steelers in tackles with 11 (seven solo) in the 44-38 win against AFC North rival the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 11 tackles were the second-highest for Elliott on the season as the Steelers keep moving up the rankings and are now 9-3.
DE Joseph Ossai, Cincinnati Bengals:
Although the Bengals lost, Ossai returned from a one-game absence with authority.
Ossai got his second sack of the season and also recorded three tackles and also blocked a kick attempt in the third quarter.
DT Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers:
Ford has continued his great impact with the Chargers with another performance this week in the 17-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
In the game, Ford tied his season high in tackles (five) and also got his fourth pass deflection of the season.
The Chargers advance to 8-4 on the season.
K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers:
Another former Texas player on the Chargers was great, and was the reason they won mostly.
First, Dicker knocked down a 45-yarder to start the scoring for the Chargers in the second quarter, and then hit a big 51-yard field goal on the next drive.
On the next drive, a 34-yarder to take the lead at 9-7. He was not used for the rest of the game, but counted for over half their points.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons:
Although the Falcons lost yet again, it certainly wasn't Bijan's fault.
He had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season with 102 rushing yards as well as a touchdown.
Furthermore, Bijan reeled in all six of his targets for 33 receiving yards as well. The Falcons, however, move to 6-6.
DT Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks:
Murphy had five tackles (two solo) in the 26-21 win against the New York Jets to help propel Seattle to 7-5.
DT T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans:
The rookie had another good game, unfortunately, the Titans couldn't get it done against the Washington Commanders, losing 42-19.
Sweat had five tackles (one solo) as the Titans move to 3-9.
RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers:
Brooks played in his second ever NFL game on Sunday who rushed for 18 yards on six attempts.
Brooks also added 23 yards on three catches in the 26-23 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers move to 3-9, but look to see Brooks become more involved in Carolina's offense in the rest of the season.
Monday Night Football on ESPN has a ton of former Longhorns who will play in the game.
For the Cleveland Browns, you will have linebacker Jordan Hicks taking the field. And for the Denver Broncos, who have the most Longhorns on their active roster will have wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, safety Brandon Jones, safety P.J. Locke, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach.
That game will kickoff at 7:15, on ESPN.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: College GameDay Headed to SEC Championship for Texas vs. Georgia
MORE: Kirby Smart Previews SEC Championship vs. Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns 4-Star Commit Flips Back to Florida Gators
MORE: Texas Longhorns Move Past Ohio State Buckeyes in AP Poll