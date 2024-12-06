5-Star DT Justus Terry Commits to Texas Longhorns Over Georgia Bulldogs
The Texas Longhorns have been recruiting with the best of them during the 2025 cycle, holding the No. 1 ranked class in the country following the conclusion of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
The Longhorns were hoping to hold on to that title heading into the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia on Saturday, and it appears they will be able to do just that.
Per an announcement on Friday, Manchester (GA) five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry has committed to the Longhorns, sealing their already No. 1 ranked class.
Terry picked the Horns over Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama after the Longhorns made a serious push at the 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman down the final stretch of his recruitment.
As it stands, Terry is rated as a consensus five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 9 player in the country, the No. 2 defensive tackle, and the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia per 247 Sports.
In his sophomore and junior seasons, Terry amassed 116 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.
He now joins what has become a stellar defensive line class, alongside four-star tackles Josiah Sharma and Myron Charles, four-star edge Smith Orogbo, and five-star edge Lance Jackson.
Terry actually made his final decision earlier in the week, announcing that he had shut down his recruitment via X, and would be simply making his announcement later.
"My recruitment is now SHUT DOWN! I will be making my decision on Friday, Dec 6th," Terry said on X.
That obviously ended up being a positive development for the Longhorns, who were able to hold off the home-state Bulldogs for one of the best players in the 2025 class.
