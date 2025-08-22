Texas Longhorns to Face Former Five-Star QB in Week 3
All of college football's eyes are set on the Texas Longhorns' season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes with good reason. Ohio State is the defending national champion, and the matchup is a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Adding to the hype is both teams find themselves ranked in the top three by both the Coaches' and AP Polls.
After the Week 1 game, Texas will be wrapping up its nonconference portion of the schedule taking on what should be sure-fire wins against San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston. While the Longhorns should have the talent advantage over all three teams, one team of the trio, will be starting a former five-star quarterback.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday morning that the UTEP Miners will be starting former USC and Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson this season, setting him up for a matchup against Texas in Week 3 at DKR.
Malachi Nelson's College Career
The former five-star quarterback committed to Oklahoma before flipping his commitment to USC once Lincoln Riley was hired by the Trojans. Nelson was touted as the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, per ESPN's rankings as well as the No. 1-ranked pocket passing quarterback in the class. Nelson was ranked above Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who, for the 2023 cycle, was ranked the No. 3 pocket passing quarterback behind Nelson and current Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Much hype surrounded Nelson out of high school, as 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks gave a glowing scouting report, raving about Nelson's arm talent and giving him a player comparison to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
"Fluid mover in general, including arm motion and lower-body mechanics," Brooks wrote. "Range of motion in movement patterns fosters excellent off-platform passing ability and general playmaking acumen. Alters arm angles and delivers with accuracy. Vertical arm strength, intermediate velocity, and touch to all fields speak to elite arm talent. Perhaps the most natural thrower in an excellent 2023 QB group."
Not much happened for Nelson in his freshman season, having to sit behind former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and Miller Moss. As a freshman, Nelson saw action in only one game, throwing three passes and completing just one. After the 2023 season, Nelson decided to transfer to Boise State for the 2024 season.
Once again, the former five-star did not see much playing time in his second collegiate season. Playing in just three games for the Broncos and completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 128 yards and an interception. After the season, Nelson was on the move once more, this time transferring to UTEP.
Now, as the official starting quarterback for UTEP, Nelson receives his first-ever career start against Utah State on Aug. 30 and will visit the Longhorns on Sep. 13.