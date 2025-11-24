Texas Longhorns Flip Commitment From Elite Big Ten RB
On Sunday, head coach Steve Sarkisian and the No. 17-ranked Texas Longhorns landed another flip commitment. Jett Walker, a rising three-star running back in the 2026 class, originally committed to the Golden Gophers in early Nov. 3, and at one point was committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
During his time at Georgetown High School, Walker put up some absurd stats with 5,100 total rushing yards and 70 touchdowns on only 217 carries. In his senior season with the Eagles, the running back totaled nearly half of his career yards and touchdowns with 2,351 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Walker gives Texas another intriguing option at running back. Not only has the Georgetown senior showed that he can break tackles, but he's also shown elite speed. With Minnesota being a program on the rise, it's impressive that Sarkisian and Co. have been able to flip another Golden Gopher commit in their favor.
Who is Jett Walker?
Both Walker's size and speed are something to take note of. The running back's ability to get to top speed quickly is what sets him apart from other running back commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Walker could prove to be an extremely unique weapon within the Texas Longhorns' offense.
Throughout his high school career, Walker received offers from 20 different schools, including Texas Tech, Houston, UTSA, and Navy.
While his speed is elite, Walker's size may be an important factor in him finding a significant role in Sarkisian's offense. Because of his unique frame and build, Walker gives the Longhorns a physical backfield presence that will be tough for opposing teams to replicate.
With the 2026 commit being both a power-back and speed-threat, he could make an impact moment he steps on campus. In the past, being a versatile offensive weapon for the Longhorns has given young players within the program considerable playing time.
Ability to Recruit Under Pressure
With a dominant win over Arkansas only a couple of days ago, it isn't shocking to see Texas gain some momentum in the recruiting world. Putting nearly 500 total yards of offense against an SEC team will make any offensive recruit want to play for your program.
This Friday's matchup against No. 3 Texas A&M presents a unique challenge when it comes to building on the recent recruiting success the Longhorns have experienced. Many high school recruits who currently have offers from Texas are in the middle of high school playoffs.
Unless their games are some of the few that happen on Saturday afternoon, many of those players won't be able to make it to DKR on Friday evening. Being able to land a flip commitment while preparing for your biggest matchup of the year is impressive on its own.