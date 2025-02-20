Kevin Durant Weighs In On Austin Getting WNBA Team Amid Texas Longhorns Hype
AUSTIN -- With the Phoenix Suns in Austin to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night at the Moody Center, former Texas Longhorns star Kevin Durant discussed why he thinks the city deserves a WNBA team.
Durant played at Texas for the 2006-07 season, becoming the first freshman to win the Naismith Player of the Year Award. The rest is history, as Durant has gone on to become one of the best to ever play in the NBA.
When asked byCory Mose of KVUE, Durant spoke at length about how he is fighting to get Austin a WNBA team because of how well the city has responded to the success of the Texas women's basketball team.
"It's a basketball city," Durant said. "We've always had major, major support here for women's basketball, we have one of the greatest coaches and greatest players to come through here. Our women's coach now is one of the greatest, we got a great young talent in Madi [Booker] out here. All down the line I just think this city is primed for basketball, especially women's basketball at the highest level."
Take a look at the video:
The Texas women's basketball team is currently ranked second in the country and has a record of 26-2. In their first year in the SEC, the Longhorns have done what no one has done in over three years, beat South Carolina and now sit at the top of the SEC standings.
Durant would go on to say that he is going to keep fighting to get a WNBA team to Austin.
"I don't think we'll stop trying to bring that here to Austin," Durant said. "We'll have to see how it goes in the future, but I have hope that there will be a professional basketball team here at some point."
Durant is here to play against the Spurs' in their I-35 series, when they travel north to Austin to play at the Moody Center. The series has been an Austin fan-favorite since it began in 2022, when the Moody Center opened, as Austin does not have an NBA team.
Durant and the Suns will play the Spurs on Thursday, Feb 20 at 8:30 PM. The game will be aired on TNT.
