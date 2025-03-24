Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Visits With NFL Team Ahead Of Draft
If all goes as planned, Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm could be returning home for at least the beginning of his NFL career.
Monday morning, the star tight end had a pre-draft visit with the Denver Broncos, who just so happen to be headquartered in Helm's hometown of Englewood, CO, per Mike Klis of 9 News.
The Longhorn star didn't put on the performance he was probably hoping he would in the Scouting Combine, which was later revealed to be hindered by an ankle sprain. Nevertheless, Helm built up the strength and courage to go through with his workout, and his toughness to fight through the injury will be sure to get a few looks from numerous NFL teams.
Should Helm be selected by his hometown team, he would join a Denver tight end room that recently got a huge boost upon the addition of former Jacksonville Jaguar Evan Engram, who signed with the team earlier this month. Engram's veteran leadership would without a doubt be beneficial to Helm's play, learning the ropes from one of the best tight ends in the league today and forming a dangerous 1-2 punch at the tight end position that quarterback Bo Nix would be more than happy to take advantage of.
After only securing 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, Helm saw a breakout year in Austin during his senior year in 2024, catching 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, which included a breakout game in week two against the then-defending national champion Michigan Wolverines with a seven-catch, 98-yard performance that also included a receiving touchdown. Helm also led the Longhorns to victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first all-SEC Red River Rivalry game, catching five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
His impressive senior year earned him first-team All-SEC honors via the AP Poll, and second-team honors on the Coaches Poll to Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt.
The Englewood native still has a month before he finds out where his NFL home will be, as the 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off on April 24 and last through April 26.