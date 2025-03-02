Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Suffers Ugly Injury at NFL Combine

Former Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm didn't have the NFL Combine he was hoping for, and an injury likely had much to do with it.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas tight end Gunnar Helm (TE12) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm finished drills at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday in Indianapolis with a twisted ankle.

During his false start on the 40-yard dash, Helm twisted his ankle, but remained silent. He went on to complete the run with a time of 4.84 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle of 4.40 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.69 seconds.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas tight end Gunnar Helm (TE12) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Helm shared pictures of his ankle following an MRI Saturday, revealing a sprain. Nonetheless, he's planning on run again at his Pro Day.

Helm had a career year this past season, finishing with 786 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He was just behind Matthew Golden, who starred at the Combine, in receiving numbers on the team. His 40-yard dash performance could have moved his stock down, though, per NFL Network's Chad Reuter.

"Helm was a reliable target during his career with the Longhorns and showed solid hands during combine drills, including a nice over-the-shoulder grab during a 50/50 drill," Reuter said. "However, he didn’t help himself with a 4.84-second 40 (1.69 10-yard split) and 30-inch vertical at just 241 pounds. The lack of suddenness showed in his routes in the positional workout, too. Helm's primary contribution in the NFL will be as a pass catcher, and his combine showing casts some doubt on his chances of becoming a starter at the next level." 

Helm doesn't have a fixed draft prediction. Here are some of his prominent projected picks:

Walter Football: No. 125 to the Baltimore Ravens

Rams Wire: No. 100 to the Los Angeles Rams

Pro Football Network: No. 99 to the San Francisco 49ers

Tankathon: No. 93 to the New Orleans Saints

The NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

