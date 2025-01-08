Texas Longhorns' Gunnar Helm Reflects on Culture Shift: 'Nobody Wanted To Be Here'
AUSTIN -- In 2021, if you had told any Texas Longhorns fan that their team would be making back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and dominating their first year in the SEC, nobody would have believed you.
In 2021, head coach Steve Sarkisian had just gotten to campus, and his first year was far below the expectations that Texas fans have for its program. In three years, Sarkisian created a day and night switch of how the team functions and the steady culture of the team.
Senior tight end Gunnar Helm's first year on campus was also 2021, and he took the opportunity to reflect on that season ahead of the 2025 Cotton Bowl. Now the school's all-time leader in receptions for a tight end, he knows that his next game could be the last of his college career.
"When I showed up, I think we had a 2.7 team GPA," Helm said. "Obviously, we went 5-7, no bowl game. Horrible culture. Nobody here wanted to be here."
Now, Sarkisian has flipped the culture into a place where everyone wants to be and a team everyone wants to play for. But it wasn't an overnight thing, as rebuilding a football team takes time.
"And then just kind of built on that as I've gone on through the years," Helm said. Next year, I think we had a 2.9 (team GPA), 8-5, lose the bowl game. However many draft picks. And then the next year, 11-2 or whatever it was. Get to the biggest stage. However many draft picks. Maybe 3.0 team GPA."
Helm was a key part of those rebuilding years, and has been the team's biggest impact player in this season's College Football Playoff run. Though Helm wasn't the starting tight end until this year, he knew he had to be a leader both on and off the field if he wanted Texas to have a winning culture.
This year, Helm has been dubbed "Mr. Reliable," and has made several big plays, including catching the touchdown to take the lead in the second overtime against Arizona State. This season he is second in receiving yards on the team, with 58 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.
"And now this year, obviously, being where we are, I think we have a 3.2 team GPA," Helm said. "Culture is stronger than it's ever been. And coming down the way, who knows how many draft picks. So, obviously, Coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and the rest of the coaching staﬀ has done a spectacular job setting the standard for this team. And just this team buying into that standard and setting the groundwork and building upon itself each year."
For the second year in a row, Helm and Texas are in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Texas will play Ohio State for a spot in the National Championship Game on Jan. 10 at 6:30 PM at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
