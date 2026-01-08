Texas Longhorns Hosting Huge 'Nasty' OL Transfer Portal Visitor

The Texas Longhorns have yet to address arguably their biggest position of need on the roster thus far during the Transfer Portal window.

The position, of course, is offensive line, where Texas struggled mightily in both pass protection and running the football in 2025.

However, after landing Arizona State star running back Raleek Brown on Thursday morning, it appears there is beginning to be some movement along the offensive front for the Longhorns.

According to reports from CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns are currently hosting 6-foot-4, 332-pound Oregon State offensive guard Dylan Sikorski.

He is one of a few candidates Texas is in on in the portal at the offensive line position, including Wisconsin guard Joe Brunner, NC State offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak, and more.

Sikoriski is coming off a visit to the Tennessee Volunteers, who are also in the market for offensive line.

Who is Dylan Sikorski?

Oregon State offensive graduate assistant coach Adam Klein, right, teaches Dylan Sikorski | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sikorski signed with the Beavers as a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and ranked as the No. 80 interior offensive lineman in the country, per 247 Sports.

After playing tackle during his high school days at Sumner (WA), he slid inside to guard with Oregon State, where he has remained since.

And according to his scouting report from 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman, he projects very well to the guard spot in Power 4 play.

"Sikorski is a big-bodied lineman who has tackle size and feet, but likely projected inside in college. But he's reshaped his body and trimmed down, and looks more athletic and showing much improved change of director and ability to get to the second level," Huffman said. "He's got tremendous strength but is showing even better game strength- now, once he gets his hand on a defender, that defender is taken out of the play. He uses his size to his advantage and is terrific as a run blocker and continues to get better in pass protection. As he anchors and gets his lower base set, he's not giving up much ground and keeping his defender at bay. He also played with a nasty streak and an edge to his game. Oregon State, where his mother went, is in a good spot for him."

During his time with the Beavers this past season, Sikorski played in 10 games, starting six, allowing just eight pressures and one sack in 444 offensive snaps and 250 pass blocking snaps.

He also graded out at a 61.4 overall pff grade, with a 59.7 grade in run blocking and a 59.9 grade in pass blocking.

As a redshirt freshman, Sikorski would have three years of eligibility left, should he choose to join the Longhorns and likely would be brought in to compete for a starting job, or at the very least be a depth piece along a rebuilding offensive line.