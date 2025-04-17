Isaiah Bond Suing Accuser After Sexual Assault Allegations
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond is taking legal action after being at the center of some disturbing allegations.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bond is filing a federal complaint against the woman that accused him of sexual assault. Bond, 21, turned himself in to Frisco (Texas) police on April 10 on an outstanding warrant for these accusations and was released on bond.
Bond's agent, Damien Butler, sent out an email to all 32 NFL teams Wednesday that featured a 17-page complaint against "Jane Roe," detailing that the unnamed woman deliberately targeted Bond for potential financial gain.
“Earlier this evening, Isaiah's attorneys at Nesenhoff & Miltenberg, LLP filed the attached complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in response to the false allegation of sexual assault and defamatory statements made against him," the complaint reads, per Rapoport. "Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain."
The third bullet point of the opening page reads that false accusations of sexual assault are illegal, and that "regret does not rewrite consent."
"It is not a crime to be an athlete. It is not a crime to decline interest in someone romantically. However, it is illegal to falsely accuse a man of sexual assault," the complaint reads. "Regret does not rewrite consent."
Shortly after the initial news broke that he had turned himself over to the police, Bond released a statement in which he emphasized that he will maintain his innocence and let the process play out.
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.