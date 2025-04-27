Former Texas Longhorns Center Jake Majors Signs UDFA Deal
The most experienced offensive lineman in Texas Longhorns history is leaving the Lone Star State for Tampa Bay.
Majors confirmed on social media that he's signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Thank you God," Majors wrote on X.
A former high school All-American, Jake Majors played in 57 games with a program record 56 starts throughout his five years in the Forty Acres. Majors saw it all, from a COVID season to a 5-7 record in the Big 12 to finishing his career in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Majors presents a high football IQ, but lacks some size. His 30.4 inch arms limits some capabilities to drive defenders in the run game, but his leadership and teamwork made up for it in the collegiate level.
The big question is, will it also be made up for when he's playing against some of the best in the country?
The Bucs seem to think so, signing Majors right after the draft ended.
One thing for sure is that the center had plenty of film to show recruiters, and his ability to read the game like many professional veterans was likely a key part in the evaluation.
In his fifth-year with the Longhorns, Majors recorded 504 pass block snaps, no sacks allowed and just a singular quarterback hit allowed.
Though he most likely won't be a starter for Tampa Bay, Majors can certainly contribute down the line for head coach Todd Bowles.