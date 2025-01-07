Texas Longhorns' Jake Majors Leaving the Program 'Like in the Early 2000s'
Fifth-year senior center Jake Majors arrived to the Texas Longhorns football program not in its best form.
In the team's last season under Mack Brown, the Longhorns finished fourth in the Big 12 conference, and the year that followed didn't see much of an improvement. When Steve Sarkisian took over in 2021, the program took a big step back before taking a step forward.
A sophomore Majors and his teammates finished seventh in the Big 12 that year, and didn't see the light of a top-25 rank at all. Though it didn't look like Sarkisian's tenure would be promising, the tide started to change. In 2022, the Horns went back up to third in the conference, returning to a bowl game, and in 2023, Texas lifted the Big 12 trophy for one last time before earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Now, the Longhorns are once again CFP semifinalists, and the success of the team is starting to resemble the one Majors went into his collegiate career with his mind set on.
"When I first committed to Texas, I said this a good bit, and I'll say it again, my commitment wasn't just for my personal well-being," Majors said. "It was to bring Texas back to where it belonged in the early 2000s."
Not only is Majors a part of a historic campaign for the Horns, but made individual history in the meantime. The center's 56 starts established a new program record.
"To say that I've been a part of this journey for Texas has been a true blessing," Majors said. "All glory to God for being here, being in this exact moment, getting ready to prepare for a historic game like the Cotton Bowl."
The Prosper, Texas, native is ready for the final stretch of his long collegiate career and to have his family celebrate him as the Longhorns take on Ohio State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
"I think everybody's objective is to come out swinging, come out fast and have a hot start," Majors said. "Ohio State is playing really good football right now, and if we want a chance, we've got to match that and exceed that. So, we've got to put our best foot forward and come out swinging and come out fast."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: SMU Hires University of Texas President Jay Hartzell
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Linked to Interesting AFC South Team
MORE: Can Texas Longhorns Use Experience vs. Will Howard To Their Advantage?
MORE: Quinn Ewers 'Super Thankful' For Time Spent With Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Cotton Bowl Releases Statement On Severe Weather Threats During CFP