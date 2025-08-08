Jaydon Blue in Danger of Missing Dallas Cowboys Preseason Opener
Former Texas Longhorns running back and current Dallas Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue made headlines Thursday after heading to the medical tent during a training camp practice.
Although this caused Cowboys and Texas fans alike to hold their breath, Blue's injury is not as severe as some had anticipated in its immediate wake.
Blue eventually returned to practice and watched from the sideline while moving around on his own, but there's now doubt surrounding his potential availability for Saturday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jaydon Blue Could Miss Preseason Debut
Per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Blue suffered an ankle injury but avoided a sprain, though his status against the Rams is "now in question."
Harris reported that Blue’s MRI revealed a bone bruise in his heel. This obviously isn’t ideal for a rookie trying to prove himself during training camp, but the news he received could’ve been worse.
“No ankle sprain. Good news for the young back who has emerged as an offensive playmaker in camp,” Harris wrote in his injury update post.
The time it takes for an injury like this to heal varies by case, but depending on his recovery process, it’s still possible that he could appear in Dallas' other two preseason games.
The Cowboys and Rams will begin their first preseason matchup Saturday inside SoFi Stadium at 6 p.m. Their following two preseason games will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas against the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 16 and 22, respectively.
Cowboys Preseason Could Prove Vital for Jaydon Blue
Preseason minutes can be crucial for the development of rookies, so it will be interesting to see whether Blue is able to return to play before the season’s official start.
The Cowboys will hit the road for their first game of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4. Whether or not Blue earns meaningful minutes in that game depends both on his injury status and on whether or not head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams see fit to utilize him.
As a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Blue still has a climb ahead of him. He started training camp by turning heads, but the grind will have to continue into the season ahead.
Blue’s speed is undeniable, as the former Longhorn has recorded a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also has strong capabilities as a pass catcher, and he recently told Spectrum News that “versatility” is an attribute he brings to the Cowboys.
The lifelong Texan will have to focus on recovery first, but he could have a high ceiling in Dallas this season and beyond.