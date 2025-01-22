Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Lands With NFC Contender in New Mock Draft
Texas Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. has been the anchor of one of the nation's best offensive lines over the past two years, but now it's time for him to write a new chapter of his career.
Banks, a three-year starter for the Longhorns, is one of the top offensive line prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft and should be an early first-round pick. Lineman, particularly blindside blockers, come at a premium in the NFL, and the Outland Trophy winner has shown franchise left tackle potential.
In the latest mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., one of the premier draft analysts in the field, Banks goes No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.
"Banks has a ton of experience, having started 42 games over his college career -- and he allowed only three sacks over that time," Kiper wrote. "I'm curious to see his combined measurements -- height might be a question mark if he's 6-3 or shorter -- but he has the movement traits and strength to seal off the edge in pass protection.
"The 49ers still have Trent Williams locking down the left side for two more seasons, but he will be 37 at the start of next season. It's time to start planning for the future. Plus, Banks could help on the right side for now, where the Niners have missed Mike McGlinchey (signed with Denver two years ago)."
Banks is the second offensive lineman off the board in this mock draft, just behind LSU's Will Campbell at No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears. He's also the only Longhorn to go in the first round.
After being just a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl in 2023, San Francisco had a miserable 2024 season, limping to a 6-11 finish and dealing with countless injuries and some off-field tragedies. As the 49ers look to keep their contending window open any way they can, young, cost-effective talent will be critical for them. Banks may end up playing right tackle for the 49ers, but there's little doubt he'd be an effective blocker.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Why Texas Longhorns Rank No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings; Expert Weighs In
MORE: Former Longhorn Kris Boyd Explains Sideline Outburst vs. Kansas City Chiefs
MORE: Texas Longhorns Tight End Transfer Expected to Sign With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas Longhorns Lose Tight End to NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Quinn Ewers Turned Down $8 Million Offer To Leave Texas Longhorns - REPORT