Why Texas Longhorns Rank No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings; Expert Weighs In
Even after watching the Ohio State Buckeyes capture their first national championship in over a decade with the 34-23 win over Notre Dame. They are not who CBS Sports senior writer, Dennis Dodd has ranked as the No. 1 team in his "way-too-early" top-25.
Rather, the Texas Longhorns find themselves as the nation's top team heading into the 2025 season. That is despite Texas falling just a game short of playing for a national championship for the second straight season. In a game where they fell a yard short of potentially forcing the eventual national champion Buckeyes into overtime.
The Arch Manning era begins with all the expected hype. Thanks for the memories, Quinn Ewers, but the 'Horns will be more dangerous at quarterback because of Manning's overall athleticism and smarts," CBS Sports writes.
There has already been a preview of what a Manning-led offense will look like for Texas. The rising redshirt sophomore made his first two career starts this past season, as Ewers was sidelined with an oblique injury in the wins over Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State.
In those two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes. The two starts highlighted a redshirt freshman season in which he finished with 939 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions in 10 appearances.
But Manning isn't the only source of excitement, as the Longhorns also return key pieces on their defense that was among the nation's best.
"Steve Sarkisian gets back national freshman of the year Colin Simmons at defensive end as well as star linebacker Anthony Hill," Dodd continued.
In addition to the freshman All-American edge rusher, former UTSA transfer Trey Moore decided to return for a senior season in Austin. This gives Texas two star edge rushers to lead a front seven that will have three new starters along the defensive line. Moore and Collins combined for 83 tackles, 24 for a loss, and 14.5 sacks, last season.
Behind them will be another first-team All-American in starting inside linebacker Anthony Hill. He is fresh off a career year totaling 113 tackles, 17 for a loss, eight sacks, one interception, and four forced fumbles.
While Texas does have key players at some of the key positions there are still questions. One of the biggest so far will be along the lines of scrimmage. Not only will Texas have to replace three starters on the defensive line, but they will have four to replace on the offensive line.
Reloading the lines of scrimmage will prove just as key as having the star players at the skill positions if the Longhorns hope to win a national championship next season.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Former Longhorn Kris Boyd Explains Sideline Outburst vs. Kansas City Chiefs
MORE: Texas Longhorns Tight End Transfer Expected to Sign With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas Longhorns Lose Tight End to NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Quinn Ewers Turned Down $8 Million Offer To Leave Texas Longhorns - REPORT