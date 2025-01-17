Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Lose Tight End to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have lost a junior tight end to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack (8) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack (8) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns saw their season end in disappointing fashion against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. Since that lost, the offseason news has completely taken over.

Between recruiting, players transferring, and players entering the NFL Draft, there has been a lot of news to cover surrounding the team.

According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, another player has opted to leave Texas in the NCAA transfer portal, this time being junior tight end Amari Niblack.

Amari Niblack
Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack (8) runs after a catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of their game at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Niblack just finished up his first season with the Longhorns after playing his first two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He caught five passes for 33 yards in 2024 for Texas after arriving to Austin with some solid expectations.

Throughout his entire college football career, Niblack has racked up 26 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

More than likely, Niblack will find a new destination in the near future. He is a talented player and there are quite a few teams around the nation who could use some help at the tight end position.

When Niblack originally came into college football, he was ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the nation, the No. 89 overall player in the nation, and the No. 14 ranked player in Florida. He has yet to show off the star potential that many saw in him, but landing with the right team could help him put that on display.

Even though things didn't work out as planned between Niblack and Texas, he still had a chance to play for a very good football team. Now, he'll try to find more playing time elsewhere.

As long as he doesn't come back to hurt the Longhorns, the hope is that he is able to find a good program and play to his full potential.

