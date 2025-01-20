Texas Longhorns Tight End Transfer Expected to Sign With Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas Longhorns lost talented tight end Amari Niblack to the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month.
Now, he has found a home with their air rivals.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos Niblack is expected to sign with the Texas A&M Aggies after taking a visit to College Station this past weekend.
Niblack made his decision after spending just one season in Austin as a back up, following his transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He arrived to Austin with some solid expectations but finished the season with just five catches for 33 yards. He had five touchdowns with the Crimson Tide, including one against Texas in 2023, making his addition to the offense an interesting one. Instead, he sat behind Gunnar Helm and Juan Davis on the depth chart.
In the 17-7 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 30, Niblack finished with one catch for two yards. His most productive game came in the win over Vanderbilt when he had two catches for 22 yards.
In August, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of Niblack, adding to the excitement about what he could bring to the Longhorn offense.
“Amari the last two or three days has probably had his best days since he’s been with us,” Sarkisian said. “He’s really healthy and you can see the impact he can have in the passing game as well as in the run game.”
Niblack is one of 10 portal departures for Texas this offseason joining receiver Johntay Cook II, defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU), Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt), Tia Savea (Arizona) and Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State), linebackers Tausili Akana (BYU) and Derion Gullette (Mississippi State), cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona) and edge Justice Finkley (Kansas).
