Texas Longhorns Land 2nd Power 4 Flip In As Many Days
The Texas Longhorns have been red-hot on the recruiting trail as of late, and have been trending for multiple flips from Power 4 prospects.
The Horns landed one of those prospects already when hyper-productive three-star running back Jett Walker out of Georgetown (TX) flipped from Minnesota to Texas on Sunday night.
Now, Walker's high school teammate, 6-foot-6, 285-pound three-star offensive tackle Kaden Scherer has made the same call, flipping from Stanford to Texas on Monday evening.
“(Texas) offer was pretty special,” Scherer told Inside Texas. “It’s UT. It’s a well-known name and especially around Central Texas growing up. It’s definitely cool. It’s right in my backyard. It reminds me where I’m at and where I’ve grown up.”
Schere had been committed to the Cardinal since June 9. He ranks as the No. 56 offensive tackle in the country and No. 108 player in Texas per Rivals.com.
What Scherer brings to the Longhorns
Schere now becomes the fourth offensive lineman, joining four-star Melissa (TX) tackle Max Wright, four-star North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) tackle John Turntine III, and four-star Klein (Spring, TX) guard Nicolas Robertson
Before Schere flipped to the Horns, they ranked as the No. 7 class in the nation and No. 3 class in the SEC behind Alabama and Georgia.
As a player, Scherer has a good blend of size and quickness for his position and could transition to a guard or stay at tackle depending on how Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood wants to develop him. He has also played tight end and defensive end in his career.
Per a Fanstake scouting report, "Scherer is praised for his physical tools, versatility, and strong upside. His commitment to Stanford reflects his potential to develop into a cornerstone of the Cardinal’s offensive line, with coaches highlighting his work ethic and adaptability as key differentiators."
Scherer has also been an integral part of the success of his high school teammate and fellow Longhorn commit Jett Walker, who has rushed for 5,846 yards and 84 touchdowns in his four-year career at Georgetown. This season alone, Scherer has helped Walker rush for 5,846 yards and 84 touchdowns, 193 times for 1,486 yards and 24 touchdowns, and he ran for 2,35 yards and 37 touchdowns while averaging 10.83 yards per carry as a junior.
It will likely Scherer time to develop physically until he is ready to compete at a high-level for the Longhorns. That said, given his instincts and intelligence, once he is ready physically, he has a chance to be a big contributor for Texas at either guard, center, or offensive tackle.