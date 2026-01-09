Texas Longhorns Land Second Massive LB Visit With An ACC Star

There has been plenty of angst surrounding the Texas Longhorns and their efforts in the transfer portal thus far.

After all, they have lost 24 players to the portal thus far. Meanwhile, they have only brought in eight replacements.

However, there is still plenty of evidence to suggest the Longhorns have major things in story during the remaining eight days in the portal cycle.

And another piece of that evidence is showing up on the 40 Acres on Friday.

According to reports from Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, Pittsburgh Panthers All-ACC linebacker Rasheem Biles is making his way to Austin on Friday for a visit with the Longhorns.

Biles is now the third major defender to make his way to Austin in the last 24 hours, joining Cal Golden Bears All-ACC linebacker Cade Uluave and Oklahoma State edge rusher Wendell Gregory.

Who is Rasheem Biles?

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Biles, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 220 pounds, was named second-team All-ACC after a season in which he finished with 100 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, four pass deflections, and three defensive touchdowns

Oh, and he did all of that in just 10 games.

Biles finished his season with five games of double-digit tackles, including three games of 15 or more tackles. Those big-time performances came in the Panthers' biggest games.

Against West Virginia in Week 3, he had 15 tackles. That was followed by a 12-tackle, one sack performance that also included an interception (which he took back for a touchdown) and four tackles for loss against Louisville in Week 4.

A couple of weeks later, he had eight tackles in a win over Florida State, followed by nine tackles, half a sack, two tackles for loss, and an interception for a touchdown against Notre Dame.

The next week against Georgia Tech, Biles amassed 15 tackles and one tackle for loss. A week later, against Miami, he had eight tackles.

As for the Military Bowl against East Carolina, Biles only had his best game yet, finishing with 16 total tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, a pass deflection, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery he returned for his third defensive touchdown of the year.

In other words, Biles is a productivity machine, and would be an excellent addition to the Longhorns defense should they be able to land him.

Of course that will be difficult, with multiple suitors vying for his commitment.

That said, if the Longhorns are really going "all-in" in the portal and at the linebacker position, making sure Biles doesn't leave the 40 Acres without committing would be a major step toward that goal.