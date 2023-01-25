Four Longhorns Sign NIL Deals With Local Austin Volkswagen Dealership

Whether you like it or not, NIL has become a big part of college athletics and is unlikely to change anytime soon. As such, schools such as Texas have taken advantage of the resources at its disposal.

Last season saw this in full effect, with multiple Longhorns getting unique NIL deals. From Bijan Robinson's very own mustard and lamborghini, to Quinn Ewers getting his own sports car, Texas was front and center with its NIL effort.

Now, multiple Longhorns are getting their own unique NIL deals thanks to a local Austin car dealership, Vanguard Volkswagen. Johntay Cook II, Justice Finkley, Anthony Hill and Kelvin Banks are the latest guys to get a car based NIL deal.

In their posts promoting their new partnership, Muhammad posed in front of a Tesla Model X normally valued at more than $100,000 while Banks showed off his new GMC truck.

In a changing college athletics landscape, having a strong presence in NIL only helps your recruiting efforts. Some schools have a natural advantage in this arena, Texas among them.

Texas has always been a school that can recruit itself based on name recognition alone, and that likely won't change anytime soon. Now, though, it can flex its muscles a little bit in the NIL department as the Longhorns look to get back to championship contenders once again.

