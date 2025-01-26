Texas Longhorns in Contention for 2026 4-Star Safety Chace Calicut
The Texas Longhorns have successfully secured the No. 1 recruiting class for 2025 and now look to continue building an elite program by claiming the top-ranked 2026 class.
Texas currently has two offensive commits in quarterback Dia Bell and wide receiver Chris Stewart, but is still searching for its first defensive addition, which could potentially be made with the interest of four-star safety Chace Calicut.
Calicut recently filtered over 20 offers to make his top 10 list, he announced on Saturday, and the Longhorns are still in his sights after reaching out last week.
The Houston North Shore athlete made his first visit to the Forty Acres on Saturday when the program hosted a 30-player lineup of rising high school juniors and senior prospects as part of "Junior Day."
Although he's never previously been on campus, Calicut told On3 reporters that he grew up a Longhorns fan, making them an early favorite.
"I love Texas," Calicut said. "I am excited about this visit. I grew up playing for the Longhorns in Little League, I have always watched them on TV growing up and they are really high on my list."
Calicut is the No. 203 ranked recruit in the nation and No. 20 in the state of Texas, according to On3.
The Longhorns will have to compete against rivals Texas A&M and Oklahoma, as well as Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Colorado for Calicut, who said he'll make a commitment decision after taking official visits to each.
