The Texas Longhorns have to win one more game to leave zero doubt about their College Football Playoff hopes.

Texas will visit the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular-season finale on Friday at Kyle Field. A win could put the Longhorns in the SEC Championship against Georgia.

But more importantly, a victory could give the Longhorns a chance at first-round bye, especially after what took place during Tuesday's CFP rankings show.

Texas moved up two spots to No. 3 on Tuesday, jumping past Alabama, which dropped three spots to No. 6.

CFP's New Top 25 Rankings

The College Football Playoff national champion trophy at the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 2 - Utah Utes



No. 3 - Texas Longhorns



No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 8 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 9 - UCLA Bruins



No. 10 - BYU Cougars



No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 12 - Oregon Ducks



No. 13 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 14 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 15 - USC Trojans



No. 16 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 17 - Oklahoma Sooners



No. 18 - Houston Cougars



No. 19 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 20 - Florida Gators



No. 21 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 22 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 23 - Missouri Tigers



No. 24 - Washington Huskies



No. 25 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Steve Sarkisian Not Focused on CFP Yet

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't focused on the SEC Championship or the CFP. His mind is on Friday's regular-season finale against Texas A&M, a game the Longhorns need to win in order to avoid falling down the rankings and putting themselves on the bubble.

"1-0 this week. That's the message," Sarkisian said Monday. "It's been that message for over a month and that won't change this week either. We're just trying to get to 1-0 this week. Whatever it takes by any means necessary to get to 1-0."

But once Texas eventually shifts its focus toward winning a national championship, the Longhorns will lean heavily on their elite defense to help them reach their goals.

"I think (our defense) has had a really good year," Sarkisian said. "I think these guys have been very stout against the run, been very sticky in coverage. I think we've done a great job in red zone defense of keeping people out of the end zone. I think over the past month we've really done a great job of attacking the football. We're creating more turnovers, which was something we wanted to get to as we were kind of going through the middle of the season, like okay, where can we improve? We got to go get the ball more. They've responded."

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