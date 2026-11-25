Texas Longhorns Move Past Alabama in Week 13's College Football Playoff Rankings
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The Texas Longhorns have to win one more game to leave zero doubt about their College Football Playoff hopes.
Texas will visit the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular-season finale on Friday at Kyle Field. A win could put the Longhorns in the SEC Championship against Georgia.
But more importantly, a victory could give the Longhorns a chance at first-round bye, especially after what took place during Tuesday's CFP rankings show.
Texas moved up two spots to No. 3 on Tuesday, jumping past Alabama, which dropped three spots to No. 6.
CFP's New Top 25 Rankings
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2 - Utah Utes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 7 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 8 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 9 - UCLA Bruins
No. 10 - BYU Cougars
No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 12 - Oregon Ducks
No. 13 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 14 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 15 - USC Trojans
No. 16 - Arizona Wildcats
No. 17 - Oklahoma Sooners
No. 18 - Houston Cougars
No. 19 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 20 - Florida Gators
No. 21 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 22 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 23 - Missouri Tigers
No. 24 - Washington Huskies
No. 25 - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Steve Sarkisian Not Focused on CFP Yet
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't focused on the SEC Championship or the CFP. His mind is on Friday's regular-season finale against Texas A&M, a game the Longhorns need to win in order to avoid falling down the rankings and putting themselves on the bubble.
"1-0 this week. That's the message," Sarkisian said Monday. "It's been that message for over a month and that won't change this week either. We're just trying to get to 1-0 this week. Whatever it takes by any means necessary to get to 1-0."
But once Texas eventually shifts its focus toward winning a national championship, the Longhorns will lean heavily on their elite defense to help them reach their goals.
"I think (our defense) has had a really good year," Sarkisian said. "I think these guys have been very stout against the run, been very sticky in coverage. I think we've done a great job in red zone defense of keeping people out of the end zone. I think over the past month we've really done a great job of attacking the football. We're creating more turnovers, which was something we wanted to get to as we were kind of going through the middle of the season, like okay, where can we improve? We got to go get the ball more. They've responded."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7