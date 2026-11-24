Texas A&M might have to pick its poison on Friday.

Does it devote more attention to keeping a talented Texas receiving corps in front of its secondary, or does it dare Arch Manning to beat it over the top?

Neither proposition sounds too appealing when the quarterback coming to town leads the SEC with 11 completions of at least 40 yards.

The Razorbacks learned a thing or two about just how dangerous that proposition could be late in the first half when Arch Manning completed four consecutive passes of at least 20 yards en route to a 31-3 advantage before halftime.

But what should concern the Aggies isn’t just Manning’s ability to generate explosive plays. It’s what trying to prevent them could open up elsewhere.

Texas A&M's Vulnerability Through the Air

Nov 21, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Manning was dicing up the Razorbacks' defense last Saturday, the Aggies were dealing with explosive plays up in Norman, Oklahoma.

With 32 seconds remaining in the first half, the Aggies had Oklahoma facing third-and-25. But Sooners quarterback John Mateer found Elijah Thomas for a 38-yard gain on a free play before connecting with Rocky Beers for a game-tying touchdown on the following play.

Set it up, ET 👽



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Z52je0381t — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 21, 2026

It was one of four completions of at least 25 yards that the Aggies surrendered on Saturday, which collectively accounted for nearly half of Mateer’s 269 passing yards.

It’s been a recurring issue for the Aggies, who have surrendered an SEC-worst 27 completions of at least 25 yards this season despite facing the second-fewest passing attempts in the conference. Against SEC opponents, they’re allowing 8.3 yards per passing attempt, the second-worst mark in the conference.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

And a look at how the Aggies typically deploy their safeties makes Friday’s matchup all the more interesting. According to SEC StatCat, Texas A&M has shown a single-high safety alignment on 53.6% of its defensive snaps in conference play, compared to 36.3% with two deep safeties.

With just one safety over the top and the likes of Ryan Wingo, Cam Coleman and Emmett Mosley V at Manning’s disposal, it isn’t hard to see how that could work in Texas’ favor.

And if the Aggies aren’t willing to risk leaving those receivers in one-on-one situations, giving their cornerbacks some additional help could open up the rest of Steve Sarkisian’s playbook.

A Defensive Dilemma for the Aggies

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Aggies are forced to dedicate more attention to Texas’ receivers on the perimeter, there could be more opportunities for tight ends Emaree Winston and Michael Masunas between the numbers. After all, it was Winston who hauled in one of Manning’s 20+ yard passes for a touchdown against Arkansas.

But the biggest beneficiary of Manning’s ability to stretch the field might just be the one area Texas needs more from — the ground game.

According to SEC StatCat, the Aggies have deployed heavy defensive boxes on 57.3% of their charted defensive snaps in conference play. Despite that, they’re surrendering 153.1 rushing yards per game against SEC opponents, ranking 13th in the conference.

If Manning’s ability to stretch the field makes the Aggies more reluctant to bring a safety down into the box, Sarkisian could find himself with more favorable numbers in the running game against a defense that’s already struggled to stop the run.

The Longhorns would still need to prove they can capitalize on those opportunities, something they’ve struggled to do in recent weeks.

What Manning can do, though, is put them in a better position to succeed. And he might not even need another deep ball to do it.

The threat alone could be enough.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.