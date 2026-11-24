The Texas Longhorns head into rivalry week as the considerable favorites over the Texas A&M Aggies this season.

The Aggies crawl into the Lone Star Showdown with just four wins on the season, while the Longhorns look to add one final statement, with a spot in the College Football Playoff all but secured heading into the last week of the regular season.

The Longhorns are projected to walk into College Station and leave with a win as they march on into the postseason and a shot at the SEC championship game. However, Texas must refrain from feeling overly confident, as the more recent timeframe shows the rivalry has been a lot more competitive than it appears.

Texas Shouldn't Feel Too Comfortable, Despite the All-Time Record

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The all-time record for the Lone Star Showdown isn't even close; the Longhorns hold a commanding 78-37-5 lead in the rivalry's 121 editions. And the Longhorns haven't lost since the rivalry returned to the calendar, with Texas winning the first two matchups since 2024.

But looking at the Lone Star Showdown in a closer timeframe, the record is much narrower. Since 1975, the Longhorns still lead the series, but only by a slight margin, with Texas holding a 20-19 advantage.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A quick glance at the rivalry's all-time numbers doesn't give a sense of how much closer and more competitive the Lone Star Showdown has been since the mid-1970s.

Any analysis that hides behind or uses the Longhorns' 78 wins in the series compared to Texas A&M's 37 as a major talking point as to how dominant Texas has been is a poor substitute for understanding how unpredictable the matchup can be.

The Longhorns already learned the hard way that anything can happen in a rivalry game earlier this season, and while Texas already knew that, it was forced to relearn that lesson against Oklahoma. Texas walked into the Cotton Bowl with plenty of momentum and left with plenty of things to address, and it kicked off what was a challenging middle part of the season for the Longhorns.

While the Red River Rivalry might sit at the top of Texas rivalry games, the Longhorns' matchup against the Aggies always carries a different kind of weight.

Whether because it's an interstate rivalry rather than a border game, or because the majority of the players are from the state of Texas, and added to that is the high level of emotion of the fans, the Lone Star Showdown carries a different level of weight.

All of that combines to make the game that much more unpredictable, as once Burnt Orange and Maroon interlock on the football field, all-time records, trends and outside noise are all thrown out the window.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.