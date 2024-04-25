Steve Sarkisian Turning Texas Longhorns Into NFL Draft Power?
The Texas Longhorns NFL Draft history has been inconsistent as of late.
Since the end of the Mack Brown era in 2013, Texas has had just one player selected in the first round. That player was superstar running back Bijan Robinson in last year's draft.
There were also two seasons in which there was not a single Horn selected - Charlie Strong's first season in 2014, and Steve Sarkisian's first season in 2022.
Of course, the 2023 draft was kind to the Horns, with Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown, Roschon Johnson, Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo all being selected.
However, on Thursday night they are set to take that one step further with anywhere from two to five Longhorns expected to go in the first round alone - something that without Sarkisian may not have been possible.
There is no doubt that the Longhorns have always recruited top end talent. However, that has not always translated to the next level.
On paper, past players such as Jackson Jeffcoat, Johnathan Gray, Mike Davis, Malik Jefferson, Malcolm Brown (RB), and Steve Edmond were all five-star recruits expected to be big parts of the Horns' future, and eventually top-tier NFL Draft picks. That's not taking into account any of the myriad of four-star recruits either.
Instead, out of all of that talent, only Brown was able to make a legitimate NFL career of his opporunity.
Why? Because the Longhorns program lacked the ability to develop players for the next level.
Under Sarkisian, that is no longer the case. In Year 1, players entering the draft were not his. In Year 2, five players were selected, one of which was the programs first Round 1 pick since 2015, when defensive tackle Malcom Brown was taken with the No. 32 pick.
In Year 3? As many as 11 Longhorns have the opportunity to be selected, and barring a major surprise, it will be the first time the Horns have had multiple first-round selections since 2007 when defensive backs Michael Griffin and Aaron Ross when back-to-back at No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
That is certainly a major shift, both in the eyes of NFL teams and recruits alike.
And what is even more exciting for the Longhorns and their fans? The development train shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Not only are the Horns recruiting and landing portal talent at an elite level, but they also have multiple players primed for top draft position as early as next year, with Quinn Ewers, Jaydon Blue, Isaiah Bond, Kelvin Banks, Barryn Sorrell, Alfred Collins, and Jahdae Barron just of a few of the players who could go on Day 1 or Day 2.
All thanks to Sarkisian, his staff, and their elite ability to develop talent for both success at both the college and NFL levels.