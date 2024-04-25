Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Turning Texas Longhorns Into NFL Draft Power?

In just three short years, Steve Sarkisian is turning Texas into one of the best NFL pipelines in college football.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (5) and Xavier Worthy (1) celebrate a touchdown by
Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (5) and Xavier Worthy (1) celebrate a touchdown by / Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texas Longhorns NFL Draft history has been inconsistent as of late.

Since the end of the Mack Brown era in 2013, Texas has had just one player selected in the first round. That player was superstar running back Bijan Robinson in last year's draft.

There were also two seasons in which there was not a single Horn selected - Charlie Strong's first season in 2014, and Steve Sarkisian's first season in 2022.

Of course, the 2023 draft was kind to the Horns, with Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown, Roschon Johnson, Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo all being selected.

However, on Thursday night they are set to take that one step further with anywhere from two to five Longhorns expected to go in the first round alone - something that without Sarkisian may not have been possible.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian watches from behind the play during the first quarter of
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian watches from behind the play during the first quarter of / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

There is no doubt that the Longhorns have always recruited top end talent. However, that has not always translated to the next level.

On paper, past players such as Jackson Jeffcoat, Johnathan Gray, Mike Davis, Malik Jefferson, Malcolm Brown (RB), and Steve Edmond were all five-star recruits expected to be big parts of the Horns' future, and eventually top-tier NFL Draft picks. That's not taking into account any of the myriad of four-star recruits either.

Instead, out of all of that talent, only Brown was able to make a legitimate NFL career of his opporunity.

Why? Because the Longhorns program lacked the ability to develop players for the next level.

Under Sarkisian, that is no longer the case. In Year 1, players entering the draft were not his. In Year 2, five players were selected, one of which was the programs first Round 1 pick since 2015, when defensive tackle Malcom Brown was taken with the No. 32 pick.

In Year 3? As many as 11 Longhorns have the opportunity to be selected, and barring a major surprise, it will be the first time the Horns have had multiple first-round selections since 2007 when defensive backs Michael Griffin and Aaron Ross when back-to-back at No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.

Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (5) and Xavier Worthy (1) celebrate a touchdown by
Texas Longhorns wide receivers Adonai Mitchell (5) and Xavier Worthy (1) celebrate a touchdown by / Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

That is certainly a major shift, both in the eyes of NFL teams and recruits alike.

And what is even more exciting for the Longhorns and their fans? The development train shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Not only are the Horns recruiting and landing portal talent at an elite level, but they also have multiple players primed for top draft position as early as next year, with Quinn Ewers, Jaydon Blue, Isaiah Bond, Kelvin Banks, Barryn Sorrell, Alfred Collins, and Jahdae Barron just of a few of the players who could go on Day 1 or Day 2.

All thanks to Sarkisian, his staff, and their elite ability to develop talent for both success at both the college and NFL levels.

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com