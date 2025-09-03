Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Not Set on Backup QB Decision

The Texas Longhorns have some notable names to watch behind Arch Manning.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning and Matthew Caldwell take the field for warm ups against Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning and Matthew Caldwell take the field for warm ups against Ohio State. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- Despite a disappointing season debut in the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, there's no doubt that Arch Manning is the future at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

But in the event he goes down at some point during the season, it remains up in the air on who would replace him.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media during the weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday and said that the backup quarterback spot behind Manning remains "a fluid situation" as the season progresses. However, he added that Troy transfer Matthew Caldwell was the backup in the loss to Ohio State.

Steve Sarkisian Explains Texas Longhorns Backup QB Situation

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"That's a really fluid situation," Sarkisian said. "It's kind of similar to in years past, in that from week to week, we give those guys an opportunity to compete and evaluate, to keep their competitive juices going. ... We'll evaluate it here towards the end of this week, and then make a decision. So it's a little bit more on a weekly basis."

Caldwell has the experience edge over Trey Owens and KJ Lacey, who both impressed during fall camp, but it's clear that a quarterback guru like Sarkisian still wants to see more out of the room before officially naming a backup.

Caldwell started his college career at Jacksonville State before playing two seasons at Gardner-Webb in 2022 and '23. The Auburn, AL. native then had a career year at Troy in 2024 before entering the transfer portal and heading to Austin.

What Steve Sarkisian's Comments Say About QB Room

Texas Longhorns quarterback KJ Lacey
Texas Longhorns quarterback KJ Lacey, of Saraland High School, is named Alabama Mr. Football during the 2024 Mr. Football and Players of the Year Banquet in Montgomery, Ala. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fact that Caldwell hasn't secured the backup spot likely says more about Lacey and Owens than Caldwell's individual ability.

Lacey, a true freshman, was a four-star at Saraland in Alabama, winning Alabama Mr. Football for the 2024 season last year.

As for Owens, he was the third-string quarterback behind Quinn Ewers and Manning last season. He played in two games before redshirting, appearing in the wins over UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe while going 2 of 4 passing for 19 yards along with one carry for three yards.

Sarkisian has previously praised both Lacey and Owens for the way they performed during fall scrimmages, pointing to their ability to ramp up their performance once game-like scenarios come into play.

"All three of these guys this spring have played their best when we scrimmaged," Sarkisian said of the quarterbacks. "That's a really good sign for us ... KJ and Trey in particular, because I don't have as much information on them. ... All of a sudden I saw KJ Lacey's mobility and athleticism show up in Thursday night's scrimmage, and him extending plays, and him coaching guys on the situations and him being a really vocal leader."

If the score gets out of hand, it's possible that Owens and Lacey could see action in Saturday's home opener against San Jose State. Kickoff from Austin is set for 11 a.m. CT.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football