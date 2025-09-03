Texas Longhorns Not Set on Backup QB Decision
AUSTIN -- Despite a disappointing season debut in the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, there's no doubt that Arch Manning is the future at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.
But in the event he goes down at some point during the season, it remains up in the air on who would replace him.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media during the weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday and said that the backup quarterback spot behind Manning remains "a fluid situation" as the season progresses. However, he added that Troy transfer Matthew Caldwell was the backup in the loss to Ohio State.
Steve Sarkisian Explains Texas Longhorns Backup QB Situation
"That's a really fluid situation," Sarkisian said. "It's kind of similar to in years past, in that from week to week, we give those guys an opportunity to compete and evaluate, to keep their competitive juices going. ... We'll evaluate it here towards the end of this week, and then make a decision. So it's a little bit more on a weekly basis."
Caldwell has the experience edge over Trey Owens and KJ Lacey, who both impressed during fall camp, but it's clear that a quarterback guru like Sarkisian still wants to see more out of the room before officially naming a backup.
Caldwell started his college career at Jacksonville State before playing two seasons at Gardner-Webb in 2022 and '23. The Auburn, AL. native then had a career year at Troy in 2024 before entering the transfer portal and heading to Austin.
What Steve Sarkisian's Comments Say About QB Room
The fact that Caldwell hasn't secured the backup spot likely says more about Lacey and Owens than Caldwell's individual ability.
Lacey, a true freshman, was a four-star at Saraland in Alabama, winning Alabama Mr. Football for the 2024 season last year.
As for Owens, he was the third-string quarterback behind Quinn Ewers and Manning last season. He played in two games before redshirting, appearing in the wins over UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe while going 2 of 4 passing for 19 yards along with one carry for three yards.
Sarkisian has previously praised both Lacey and Owens for the way they performed during fall scrimmages, pointing to their ability to ramp up their performance once game-like scenarios come into play.
"All three of these guys this spring have played their best when we scrimmaged," Sarkisian said of the quarterbacks. "That's a really good sign for us ... KJ and Trey in particular, because I don't have as much information on them. ... All of a sudden I saw KJ Lacey's mobility and athleticism show up in Thursday night's scrimmage, and him extending plays, and him coaching guys on the situations and him being a really vocal leader."
If the score gets out of hand, it's possible that Owens and Lacey could see action in Saturday's home opener against San Jose State. Kickoff from Austin is set for 11 a.m. CT.