Texas Longhorns Offense Still Trying to Find Identity
The Texas Longhorns are set to have a get-right game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday. Coming off of what was supposed to be a game of the same nature in Week 3 that left a lot to be desired for Texas fans, the team knows what it needs to do to be successful.
Against the UTEP Miners, the Longhorns’ offense exited the field to a wall of boos coming from their home stands as the offense seemed to sputter.
On Monday, Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Trevor Goosby spoke on what the identity of the offense will be and its recent struggles as it heads into SEC play.
The Texas Longhorns’ Offense
Arch Manning has been taking the brunt of the criticisms about the Longhorns’ lack of offensive production. He has taken full responsibility for the struggles and has vowed to improve. While he has been hard on himself, Goosby was quick to lift Manning up.
”I'm rocking with him always, and I always want him to know that,” Goosby said. “I wouldn't want any other quarterback in the country playing or to block for … He's a great quarterback, you know, everybody knows that.“
Against UTEP, the Longhorns’ offense recorded 341 total yards with 114 yards through the air and 227 on the ground. Texas also put up 27 points in the victory. Overall, the Texas offense looked like a shell of what it has been in the past under coach Steve Sarkisian.
“I want our identity to be, you know we're an explosive offense,” Goosby said. “We can find any way to score, that's passing, throwing, QB runs, screens, specials, like all of that. And, you know, ultimately, upfront, we're a ground-and-pound team. If we need to run the ball 56 times or 55 times to win games, we can do that.“
As for what is needed to reach that identity, Goosby said the road to getting there is clear for the offensive line.
”We're all kind of focused in on the little details,” Goosby said. “So we have the big things, you know, like the plays, like actually ran, but it's all about the little details in the plays. Like, maybe if we shuffle a little further here, maybe if we get our pads lower here, you know, maybe it's a more explosive run. So that's what we like to pride ourselves on, is improving in those areas.“