Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Offense Still Trying to Find Identity

Trevor Goosby shared his vision for the what the Texas Longhorns’ offense can be.

DJ Burton

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are set to have a get-right game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday. Coming off of what was supposed to be a game of the same nature in Week 3 that left a lot to be desired for Texas fans, the team knows what it needs to do to be successful.

Against the UTEP Miners, the Longhorns’ offense exited the field to a wall of boos coming from their home stands as the offense seemed to sputter.

On Monday, Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Trevor Goosby spoke on what the identity of the offense will be and its recent struggles as it heads into SEC play.

The Texas Longhorns’ Offense

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Arch Manning has been taking the brunt of the criticisms about the Longhorns’ lack of offensive production. He has taken full responsibility for the struggles and has vowed to improve. While he has been hard on himself, Goosby was quick to lift Manning up.

”I'm rocking with him always, and I always want him to know that,” Goosby said. “I wouldn't want any other quarterback in the country playing or to block for … He's a great quarterback, you know, everybody knows that.“

Against UTEP, the Longhorns’ offense recorded 341 total yards with 114 yards through the air and 227 on the ground. Texas also put up 27 points in the victory. Overall, the Texas offense looked like a shell of what it has been in the past under coach Steve Sarkisian.

“I want our identity to be, you know we're an explosive offense,” Goosby said. “We can find any way to score, that's passing, throwing, QB runs, screens, specials, like all of that. And, you know, ultimately, upfront, we're a ground-and-pound team. If we need to run the ball 56 times or 55 times to win games, we can do that.“

As for what is needed to reach that identity, Goosby said the road to getting there is clear for the offensive line.

”We're all kind of focused in on the little details,” Goosby said. “So we have the big things, you know, like the plays, like actually ran, but it's all about the little details in the plays. Like, maybe if we shuffle a little further here, maybe if we get our pads lower here, you know, maybe it's a more explosive run. So that's what we like to pride ourselves on, is improving in those areas.“

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He graduated from Texas A&M with a journalism major and a sport management minor. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also served as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Football