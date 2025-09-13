Texas Longhorns Offense Ugly in First Half vs. UTEP
When Texas Longhorns fans saw the UTEP Miners on their schedule for the weekend, they likely chalked up the game to a blowout in favor of the home team, the de facto University of Texas.
Well, the Longhorns are ahead after 30 minutes of play, but it's not in the way or the quantity they were likely expecting.
After a very slow start in passing from quarterback Arch Manning that has seen him complete only five of his 16 attempted passes thus far, the Longhorns are currently up on their fellow system school by a nil score of 14-3.
UTEP Came to Play?
The Miners were 1-1 coming into this contest, as were the Longhorns, but UTEP has been executing like they play SEC schools week in and week out, even picking off Manning early in the second quarter, and holding him to only 69 yards passing in the first half.
Despite the struggles, the Longhorns currently hold the lead, thanks to a two-yard rush by the sophomore signal caller midway through the first quarter, and then another one with the final offensive play of the first half.
The Miners found themselves getting on the board near the end of the first half, with a 39-yard field goal off the foot of kicker Carlos Arreola.
With the absence of Quintrevion Wisner in the backfield, the Longhorns' rushing attack has been manned by Jerrick Gibson, who has toted the rock 16 times for 59 yards.
Christian Clark has added seven rushes for 32 yards, and Arch Manning has five carries and 23 yards to go along with the two scores.
Running back Clark currently leads the team in the receiving game, with two receptions for 32 yards, while Parker Livingstone has caught a single pass for 22 yards.
Defensive backs Michael Taaffe and Jelani McDonald both currently lead the Texas defense with five total tackles.
On the other sideline, UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson has been much more accurate with his arm action, completing 12 of 16 passes for 99 yards.
Miners running back Hahsaun Wilson leads the team with just 27 yards on two carries through the first half, and wide receiver Toric Goins Jr. leads the passing game with three catches for 35 yards, while Judah Ezinwa has a single reception for 33 yards.
The Longhorns have the lead as of now, but the Miners certainly didn't come to the state capital to go down without a fight.