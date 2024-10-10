Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Earns Mid-Season National Award Honors
The Texas offensive line has received one of the highest honors in college football, being named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. The Joe Moore Award is given to the best offensive line unit in the sport.
A solid offensive line is key to having success, and Texas returned four starters to its group that has been tasked with protecting the quarterback.
The group, made up of fifth-year center Jake Majors, senior left tackle Kelvin Banks, senior left guard Hayden Connor, sophomore right guard DJ Campbell and sophomore right tackle Cam Williams have a combined 134 starts between the six of them. Connor Robertson, a sophomore, also has 13 starts on his resume.
Two members of the veteran offensive line have been named SEC offensive lineman of the week. In week one, Williams was named the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week. Banks received the honor after Texas' first SEC game and win over Mississippi State.
As a group, they have only allowed Texas quarterbacks junior Quinn Ewers and redshirt freshman Arch Manning to be sacked a total of five times.
Going into the Red River Rivalry this weekend, offensive line play will be key for Texas to have success. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has had high praise for the group all season and knows that he can hold them to an exceptionally high standard.
"The offensive line play continuity, communication is all critical, and I think we've learned a couple of lessons over the years of being part of this game," Sarkisian said. "Our first year, I felt like we got a little overwhelmed, especially when we were on their end of the field and we had some false starts and some miscommunication and gave up some sacks... I think continuity is critical, and I think experience is critical, and we're fortunate."
Texas is fortunate to have an experienced offensive line going into this game, something that Oklahoma does not have. Following last season, the Sooners lost all five of their starters. Though Texas's line is going into the game completely healthy, they are prepared for any situation, such as a key player getting injured again.