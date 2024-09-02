Texas OT Cam Williams Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week
Texas Longhorns third-year offensive lineman Cameron Williams was named the SEC co-offensive lineman of the week alongside Arkansas redshirt junior Fernando Carmona Jr.
Williams’ start against Colorado State was only the second of his collegiate career and he was graded the highest out of Texas OLs, allowing no sacks and no quarterback pressures in the 52-0 win against the Rams. The offense recorded 545 total yards of offensive, including 190 rushing and 355 passing.
The offensive line helped five Longhorns score their first touchdowns for the program, including redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver transfers Silas Bolden, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.
This is not Williams’ first award. His contribution to the offensive line in 2023 was tabbed a Joe Moore Award semifinalist. With 23 games for the Longhorns, he made his first start and only one before Colorado State, against Kansas State, where he helped the offense compile compile 478 yards of offense, including 230 rushing yards, in the OT win against the Wildcats.
Up next for Williams and the Texas offensive line is reigning national champions Michigan in Ann Arbor, but head coach Steve Sarkisian is confident in his attack.
“Those guys have been hearing about themselves all offseason, and so for them to come out and kind of shut down that passing game the way that they did was good,” Sarkisian said. “I thought the run game, we had a couple really good stops and then a few things got a little bit leaky, so we've got to clean some things up there. But in the end, for me as a coach, the one thing that made me probably the most proud, you get the first shutout in school history to start a season opener since 2004. And what did it take for that to happen? A guy diving on a muff punt on our own 5-yard line to secure that. And then an interception by a true freshman in the back of the end zone. As we say all the time, 'Everybody’s got a role on our team to contribute to the success of the team,' and that definitely shined through today. I'm so proud of the guys. We definitely, in all three phases, have things to work on to get better at as a team as we continue to forge forward. And we’re going to need to, obviously, we’ve got a heck of a challenge next Saturday."