Jake Majors Named To Watchlist For Another College Football Honor
Texas senior center Jake Majors has been named to the watchlist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Majors has started 43 of the 44 games he has played in for the Burnt Orange and has been a known leader on the team over the past few seasons.
According to jasonwitten82.com, the award honors the FBS college football player who demonstrates exceptional leadership qualities on and off the field. Previous winners include Virginia's Mike Hollins, Pitt’s Deslin Alexandre and Kentucky’s Joshua Paschal.
Majors is also a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the award for the best scholar-athlete in college football. His career at Texas has been a storied one and through five years, he has cemented himself as one of the best offensive linemen to play at Texas.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian always has high praise for Majors and highligted his relationship with Quinn Ewers as a major contributor to their success.
"He's a great leader on our team," Sarkisian said. "He's a very good player. He's savvy, you know, some of the mistakes maybe he made a couple of years ago, he's not making now, because he's learned from maybe some of the failures along the way. As much as we're fortunate to have a third-year starting quarterback, we're really fortunate to have a fourth-year starting center for us."
Majors' leadership is a quality of his that is noticed by not only the coaches but by the fellow players in the locker room. However, this doesn't matter to Majors.
"My biggest job of this program is making sure the offensive line is ready to go on game day," Majors said. I overreact or get some sort out of whack, then that allows them to do that. But if I'm calm, cool and collected, I feel like they follow that. So I just try and be the same all the time and not be too much here, there, just be the same guy that I've always been and then, you know, as you've seen, they followed me. And I'm very honored to be in this position."