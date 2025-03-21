Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Matchup Set for Big Noon Kickoff
The Texas Longhorns are set to open their 2025 football season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in what is likely to be one of the most anticipated college football games of the season.
After the Buckeyes handed the Longhorns their losing blow in the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season, all eyes will be on this stellar rematch, especially with the debut of Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning versus a yet-to-be-named starting quarterback for Ohio State.
To add fuel to the fire, Ohio State has already locked in a No. 1 preseason standing, while Texas trails at No. 2 by ESPN.
The magnitude of this contest has not only captured the attention of those sporting the burnt orange or bright red, but the likes of Fox Network.
According to reports from Eric Nahlin of InsideTexas, Fox is expected to broadcast the Texas versus Ohio State game on its Big Noon Kickoff slate, beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Aug. 30.
FOX decides the weeks it gets first dibs for a Big Noon Kickoff time, and the Longhorns facing off against the Buckeyes is a matchup that shouldn't be overlooked during a busy Week 1 schedule.
An early kickoff time usually isn't the most ideal for fans, especially at the beginning of the season, but both Ohio State and Texas have dealt with multiple morning games in the past. The Buckeyes competed in seven noon ET games last season, six of them in consecutive weeks, while the Longhorns only saw three 11 a.m. CT games.
With the matchup being held in Columbus, an environment that will surely be rowdy to welcome Texas, having a Big Noon Kickoff window might alleviate the crowd. Or, the over-100,000 capacity stadium could see a packed house with FOX creating an incentive with its broadcast.
But Texas isn't a complete stranger to what a Big 10 environment entails. The Longhorns took on the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's rival and then-reigning national champions in Ann Arbor last year during Week 2. Texas ended up leaving a crowd of 111,170 people stunned in a 31-12 victory.
It's unknown when exactly FOX will announce its Big Noon Kickoff contestants, but Texas and Ohio State make a strong case for earning a spot, and head coach Steve Sarkisian is eager to see his Longhorns hit the ground running come August.
