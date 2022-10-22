Ewers Struggles as Sloppy Second Half Dooms Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns have blown another double-digit second-half lead.

And for the second year in a row, it has come against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with Texas falling 41-34 in Stillwater.

The Longhorns did have a chance to tie the game late but were unable to mount the comeback, turning the ball over on an Ewers interception on their final drive.

The main reason for the struggles? An anemic performance in the second half offensively - most notably from star freshman quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

Ewers, who finished the game 18 of 47 for 319 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions, struggled from the outset against the Cowboys.

Whether his first road start had him rattled, or it was simply an off day, is as of yet unclear.

Should Texas have gone to Hudson Card with Ewers struggling? That is a discussion for another time.

Either way, Ewers's rapport with his receivers, particularly Xavier Worthy, was noticeably off for the entire afternoon.

Worthy was targeted double-digit times but only hauled in four catches for 78 yards. Though he did have one touchdown.

And Bijan Robinson, despite his heroic performance of 24 carries for 140 yards and two total touchdowns, it was not enough, as the Texas offense was too inconsistent to make the plays to win the game.

The Longhorns also managed 14 penalties for 120 yards, to zero penalties for the Cowboys.

Following the loss, the Longhorns will now head into their much-needed bye week as they still seek bowl eligibility for the first time under Steve Sarkisian.

After the bye week, however, it will be back to the grind for the Horns, as they head to Manhattan to take on Kansas State in the Little Apple.

