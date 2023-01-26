Texas Officially Sets Date For Orange-White Spring Game

Fans of the Texas Longhorns will have all eyes set on the quarterback position now that Arch Manning has enrolled in classes. The first test for the highly-touted quarterback prospect will come in mid-April at Royal Memorial Stadium.

Texas announced its annual Orange-White spring game would be held on April 15 at 1 p.m. The game will also be sponsored by the Texas One Fund, a merger of five separate name, image and likeness (NIL) collectives founded in 2022.

The Longhorns are currently in offseason workout mode following their 27-20 loss to No. 8 Washington in the Alamo Bowl last month. Every program is allotted 15 practices before the spring game, though third-year coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to announce dates.

The focus will be on the battle for QB1 between Manning and 2022 starter Quinn Ewers. Ewers, one of the top quarterback prospects in recent memory, joined the Longhorns after a one-year stint with Ohio State and impressed at times working in Sarkisan's offensive formation.

For the season, Ewers threw for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also missed three games after suffering an AC sprain against Alabama in Week 2. Against the Huskies, Ewers proved more than capable of being Texas' starter next fall, throwing for 369 yards and a touchdown while completing 66 percent of his throws.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and grandson of Archie Manning, will have the chance to prove he's next in line to take over a program and keep the family's legacy alive. During his four seasons as the starter at Isidore Newman in New Orleans (La.), the 6-4, 220-pound standout threw for 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns against 20 interceptions while rushing for 1,155 yards and 25 TDs.

Arch Manning also broke Eli's school record for passing yards (7,268) and Peyton's record for touchdowns (93). He was listed as On3's No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle.

"Signing Arch Manning was big on a lot of fronts," Sarkisian said during Early Signing Period back in December. "He's extremely gifted. He's got all the attributes needed to be a good quarterback.

"There's not a throw he can't make. He's got the desire, the competitiveness, the work ethic needed to be great at the position."

Texas will look to turn the corner in Sarkisan's third year with the program before joining the SEC in 2025. So far, Sarkisian has yet to live up to the massive expectations set in Austin, going 13-12 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns also will have newcomers making their Orange-White debuts via the transfer portal. Receiver AD Mitchell (Georgia), safety Jalen Catalon (Arkansas), and cornerback Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest) are all expected to be key contributors in 2023. Texas should also have back former Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor in a limited role.

Neyor, who finished the 2021 season with 44 receptions for 878 yards and eight touchdowns, suffered a torn ACL in fall camp and did not play in 2022. He is expected to fight for first-team reps after earning All-Mountain West honors with the Cowboys before joining the Longhorns.

