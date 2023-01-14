Arch Manning’s Lost College ID Goes Viral During First Week at Texas

Starting college is difficult for everybody.

Need proof? Texas began a new semester by welcoming quarterback Arch Manning—an all-world recruit and the No. 10 player in the SI99 for the class of 2023—onto campus this week.

The early enrollee promptly began the next chapter of his life by losing his student ID, which quickly made the rounds on social media in Austin and beyond.

“Wyd cuzzo,” the incredulous person who appeared to find Manning’s ID posted on Snapchat. “Bro already lost his ID first week of school… don’t worry QB1 I took it to SEZ [the South End Zone building at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium].”

Manning, in addition to being a prodigious athletic talent, is well known as the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of college and professional quarterback greats Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of legendary Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning.

All the talent and family connections in the world, however, don't guarantee that an ID card will stay in a jumpy college freshman's pocket.