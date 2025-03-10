Texas Longhorns Predicted to Break School Record in 2025 NFL Draft
After a record number of players from the program were invited to the NFL Scouting combine in March, Texas Longhorns are expected to make a lot of noise in the upcoming NFL Draft.
So much so, that Pro Football Network is predicting them to break yet another school record next month.
According to their latest mock draft, PFN has 12 Longhorns being selected in the draft, including eight in the first three rounds. That number would break the previous school record set in 2024, when 11 Longhorns were selected.
The Longhorns are projected to have three players off the board in Round 1, starting with fast-rising receiver Matthew Golden at No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys, followed by offensive tackle Kelvin Banks at No. 13 to the Dolphins and defensive back Jahdae Barron to the Steelers at No. 21.
PFN projects speedy receiver Isaiah Bond to the Washington Commanders at No. 61 as the lone player off the board in Round 2.
MORE: Multiple Texas Longhorns Limited in Spring Practice
In Round 3, there is a run of Texas players selected all in a row, with the Commanders taking tackle Cameron Williams at No. 79, followed the tight end Gunnar Helm to the Colts at No 80, and safety Andrew Mukuba to the Bengals at No. 81. Finally, defensive tackle Alfred Collins rounds out the third round for Texas, going to the Chargers at No. 86.
On Day 3, PFN has four more Longhorns coming off of the board, starting with defensive tackle Vernon Broughton to the Panthers at No. 110 in Round 4. In Round 5, Texas QB Quinn Ewers finally comes off the board at No. 150 to the Dallas Cowboys, followed by Edge Barryn Sorrell at No. 171 to the Buffalo Bills. Last but certainly not least, running back Jaydon Blue is selected at No. 252 by the Miami Dolphins, continuing their emphasis on speedy running backs.
There is always the possibility of course that the Longhorns have even more players selected than this as well, with players like Jake Majors and Hayden Connor both undrafted in this scenario, as well as Bill Norton and Jermayne Lole.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI