School Record Number of Texas Longhorns Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

The Texas Longhorns will be well represented in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns were undoubtedly one of the most talented rosters in all of college football in 2024.

And now, that is confirmed.

According to a release from NFL.com, the Longhorns will be represented by 14 of their top players from the College Football Playoff semi-final team at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month. That number is second to only the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who have 15.

The 14 players heading to Indianapolis is also a program record for Texas, beating last season's number of 11. As a result, Texas has now tied Georgia for the most players invited to the NFL Combine over the past two years with 25. The Horns also set a program record for players selected in last year's NFL Draft.

Among the top prospects participating for the Longhorns are quarterback Quinn Ewers, receivers Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden, offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams, and cornerback Jahdae Barron.

You can view the full list of Texas players participating in the NFL Combine here:

  • Quinn Ewers
  • Jaydon Blue
  • Isaiah Bond
  • Matthew Golden
  • Gunnar Helm
  • Kelvin Banks
  • Hayden Conner
  • Jake Majors
  • Cameron Williams
  • Vernon Broughton
  • Alfred Collins
  • Barryn Sorrell
  • Jahdae Barron
  • Andrew Mukuba

Published |Modified
