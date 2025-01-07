Texas Longhorns QB Linked to Interesting AFC South Team
At the beginning of the 2024 college football season, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Entering the final games of the season, Ewers has seen his name drop down the rankings quite a bit. He hasn't had the season that he was hoping for, but he has still put up quality numbers.
Ewers could still opt to return for one more year of college, but he would be returning with the need to transfer to find a new team to start with. Arch Manning is poised to take over as the Texas starter in 2025.
If the Texas starting quarterback does opt to remain in the draft, he could drop out of the first round. There is also no guarantee that he would be a second round pick.
That being said, what team could Ewers end up landing with in the 2025 draft? One intriguing AFC South team has been mentioned as a possible fit for him.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has suggested that the Indianapolis Colts could make sense for Ewers.
"The Colts may have seen enough of Anthony Richardson in less than two seasons of action under Shane Steichen to pivot to another youngster in the first round. Ewers also has the qualities to be effective in a scheme playing off the traditional power run to set up downfield passing," Iyer wrote.
Should he end up with the Colts, Ewers would not be the starter out of the gate. Anthony Richardson is still expected to be given another shot to be the franchise quarterback in 2025.
However, Ewers would be given the chance to push Richardson for playing time if he struggles to start next year.
During the 2024 college football season with the Longhorns, Ewers ended up completing 66.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,189 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also scored two more touchdowns on the ground.
There is no denying the arm talent that Ewers has showcased throughout his college career. A team like Indianapolis could definitely take a look at him in the second or third round. The talent and potential that had him as an expected first-round pick is still there and a team will take a chance on him.
Landing in the right situation will be crucial for Ewers. He won't be drafted to be a clear-cut starter anymore, but being drafted by a team with a struggling quarterback would give him a chance to push for playing time.
On the outside looking in, the Colts do appear to be a prime landing spot for Ewers.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Preparing for NFL Draft Exodus with Transfer Portal Additions at Key Position
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How Much to Buy Cotton Bowl Ticket?
MORE: Ohio State Preparing for Potentially 'Very, Very Explosive' Texas Run Game
MORE: Former 5-Star DL Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes