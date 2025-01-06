Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How Much to Buy Cotton Bowl Ticket?
First, there were 12. And now just four teams are remaining in the College Football Playoff, and the Texas Longhorns are one of them. They will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl which is serving as this season's CFP semifinal game, where the winner will advance to the national championship game in Atlanta.
And while there is still time for tickets to be purchased as both Longhorns and Buckeyes fans are anticipated to flood Dallas's AT&T Stadium, the prices on the secondary market are already getting expensive.
Per StubHub, the lowest price for entry at the moment would be $204 which would not even purchase a seat. Rather, it'd be for a standing-room-only ticket, which is sure to prompt mad dashes into the stadium when the gates open, just like they do for the Dallas Cowboys game.
However, for those looking for an actual seat inside the 80,000-seater, the lowest-priced ticket is $304. At this price, you'd be seated in the 400 section of the stadium, essentially known as the nosebleeds.
If a seat in the nosebleeds isn't what you want, and instead you're looking for a good view. Then Stubhub currently has tickets in the C111 section (the seats looking right down onto the field) going for as low as $1,503.
By comparison, the Orange Bowl looks to be just as expensive. The lowest available ticket is currently going for just over $200. However, much like in the Cotton Bowl, these seats would be in the nosebleeds.
While the prices are still relatively expensive, if you're still looking for tickets to see the Longhorns potentially punch their ticket to the national championship, there are still plenty available. This is good news for the Longhorns after Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian challenged fans to show up in Dallas.
"Now to be in the semis and play in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas is huge," Sarkisian told reporters Friday. "We're going to need our fans. We're going to need our fans' support. I need Longhorn Nation to show out in Arlington. We're going to need everything we've got to try to win this game.
Kickoff inside AT&T Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, January 10.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Received Hateful Texts After Targeting No-Call
MORE: Texas Longhorns Dominate Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC Home Opener
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Rori Harmon Joins Historic Company in Win vs. Arkansas
MORE: Ohio State's Caleb Downs Praises 'Tremendous' Jahdae Barron, Texas Longhorns