Ohio State Preparing for Potentially 'Very, Very Explosive' Texas Run Game
The Texas Longhorns have officially secured their ticket to the Cotton Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinal and now must prepare to face one of, if not the most challenging opponents of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Coming off a close 39-31 win in double overtime against the Arizona State Sun Devils last weekend, Texas now looks to clean up the mistakes that nearly stopped its national championship run short, most notably within the rushing game.
Against the Sun Devils, Texas recorded 53 rushing yards, averaging less than two yards per attempt. The only other team to hold the Longhorns to less than 100 rushing yards in a game is Georgia, who handed Texas its only two losses of the season so far.
However, the Longhorns' recent struggles in establishing the run haven't deterred Ohio State head coach Ryan Day from planning accordingly for a Texas program that includes elite running backs such as Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue.
"I look at their offensive line, the coaches, their running backs, and I know that they're very, very talented. They're very good. So we're going to have to be at our best, I know that," Day said during Ohio State's media availability on Sunday. "And they're always looking for balance. Again, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and the way that he designs his offenses, the way he calls the game. So, our defensive staff is going to be working around the clock to put a great plan together."
Day might not have too much to worry about, as the Buckeyes host a daunting rush defense that has allowed an average of just 2.7 rushing yards per attempt and 92 rushing yards per game from its opponents, including a total of 12 rushing touchdowns this year.
The Longhorns currently average 4.5 rushing yards per attempt, and their two performances against Georgia and one against ASU served as outliers in a rushing game that averages 165.5 yards per matchup.
Day said that he's anticipating to see a Texas offense that knows how to make explosive plays under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and that the Buckeyes will be ready to adapt for whatever the Longhorns might surprise them with.
"Our players, in terms of executing the plan, that's what's most important coming into this week and focusing on the process. We know when we get to this point in the playoffs, we're going to be playing against great players and great scheme, and we know that this offense has a chance to be very, very explosive," Day said. "So we've got to get back to work this week and focus on the game plan, make sure that we have a good mixture of the things that we've done in the past, mixed in with things that are possible change-ups along the way, based on how they attack us."
Texas will need to find any open lanes if it hopes to get the ball down the field against Ohio State in an effort to make it one step closer to the national championship.
The two will face off on Friday, Jan. 10 in Arlington, Texas and determine who will advance to the finals and play against either Notre Dame or Penn State.
