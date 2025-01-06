Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns held a 15-minute open practice window for the media at Denius Fields on campus Sunday ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup at the Cotton Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Here's some quick takeaways, notes and clips from the practice:
Isaiah Bond
Bond watched from a knee with his helmet off near midfield while the quarterbacks and receivers threw out of the end zone, but quickly joined the group once the route-running moved near the 50 looking toward the north end zone.
He caught a few passes and looked solid while doing so as he continues to move further away from the lingering ankle injury that's limited him to no catches during Texas' first two CFP games.
Steve Sarkisian
Sarkisian was working with the quarterbacks and receivers for nearly the entire media window, and was in constant communication with some of the offense's top weapons. When Quinn Ewers was practicing what appeared to be a pump fake into a draw to Jerrick Gibson, Sarkisian reminded him to keep his feet correct.
"Hold your toes, Q!" Sarkisian said.
This continued when he shouted instructions to Matthew Golden while the receivers were practicing option routes.
"You can do switch or release ... it’s one high," Sarkisian said before Golden ran the route.
The receivers then switched to face the south end zone and appeared to be practing deep post routes. Sarkisian clarified what he wanted from DeAndre Moore Jr. before he ran the route and caught the pass.
"Split the uprights," Sarkisian said.
Juan Davis
Juan Davis caught an eight-yard in the win over Arizona State and has proven to be a solid piece behind Gunnar Helm. During tight end drills with coach Jeff Banks and while catching passes from the quarterbacks on Sunday, Davis was receiving some consistent praise from teammates and coaches that were shouting in excitement when he made a catch or showed strong hands on a blocking rep.
Davis now has eight catches for 50 yards this season.
Cam Williams
Williams practiced with the offensive line during the media window after missing the Peach Bowl. He had suited up against Arizona State, but was only going to be used in emergency situations. The Longhorns will need their entire o-line healthy against Ohio State after finishing with just 53 rushing yards and three sacks allowed against ASU.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Ohio State QB Will Howard Sends Clear Message to Texas Longhorns Before Cotton Bowl
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Open as Early Favorites vs. Texas Longhorns in Cotton Bowl
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Multi-Million Dollar Offer to Enter Transfer Portal - REPORT
MORE: Could Texas Longhorns Steal Texas A&M Transfer WR?
MORE: Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Defied Odds In Longhorns' Win vs Arizona State