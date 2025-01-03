Former Texas Longhorns WR Finds New Home in Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Another former Texas Longhorns receiver has found a new landing spot via the transfer portal.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, former Texas receiver Isaiah Neyor will be transferring to the Louisville Cardinals following a redemption season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in which he finished as the team's second-leading receiver and first in receiving touchdowns.
Neyor joins UNLV's Casey Cain as the latest former Texas wideout to hit the portal.
During his two seasons at Texas, Neyor played sparingly due to injury. After transferring to Austin from Wyoming in the 2022 offseason, the Fort Worth native caught a touchdown in the Orange-White Spring Game but tore his ACL a few months later prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.
After missing all of that season, Neyor returned in 2023 but caught just one pass for 14 yards in the season-opening win over Rice. He then hit the portal and headed to Nebraska.
During the 2021 season at Wyoming, Neyor was an efficient receiver that made the most of each touch he received in the offense. Despite just 44 catches for the season, which averages out to a little over three grabs per game, Neyor was tied for fifth in the country in receiving scores (12) and average yards per catch (20).
Despite not getting the chance to truly show off this play-making ability at Texas, he bounced back in a major way with Nebraska this season, finishing with 34 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns. His best game of the year came in the season opener against UTEP when Neyor had six catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.
