Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Expected to Enter 2025 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the season.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 16, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
AUSTIN - It appears that this might be the home stretch for Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers.

According to a report from Horns247's Chip Brown, Ewers is expected to enter his name into the 2025 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the Longhorns season.

Ewers was asked about the possibility of entering the draft during media availability on Monday afternoon but did not have a definitive answer at the time.

"Who knows?" Ewers said. "I'm just trying to win this week."

Should Ewers indeed choose to enter the draft, Saturday's home matchup vs. the Kentucky Wildcats could very well prove to be his last home game in Austin, barring a first-round College Football Playoff matchup at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Ewers has been with the Longhorns since the 2022 season, and over the last two years has been one of the premier quarterbacks in all of college football.

In 2023, Ewers helped guide the Longhorns to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff berth, throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions and completing 69 percent of his passes along the way.

In 2024, he once again has the Longhorns in position to compete for the CFP, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,898 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions in eight games, with the Horns holding a 9-1 record and the No. 3 spot in the playoff Rankings.

Most NFL Draft projections have Ewers as a Top 5 QB in the draft and as a first or second round pick.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

